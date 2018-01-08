North Ridgeville police charge shooter arrested at the Westlake Red Roof Inn

The man arrested by SWAT officers at the Red Roof Inn in Westlake last Friday is now facing charges for shooting his ex-girlfriend.

North Ridgeville police say Alwin Carter King III shot the 32-year-old woman last Thursday at a home on Patton Drive.

After the shooting, King fled the scene.

Around 10 a.m. Friday, officers say they received a tip King had checked into the Red Roof Inn on Clemens Road. Multiple officers responded to the hotel.

King, 29, was taken into custody about 90 minutes after officers arrived.

The North Carolina man was arraigned in Elyria Municipal Court Monday morning on the charges of domestic violence, felonious assault, obstructing official business, having weapons under disability and tampering with evidence.

The judge ordered bond set at $350,000. King is now being held in the Lorain County Jail.

North Ridgeville police add King has an extensive violent criminal history and also has an outstanding warrant for theft of a motor vehicle from North Carolina.

The victim survived the shooting.

