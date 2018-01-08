Tonight at 6: Crumbling infrastructure; flu outbreak

Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is weighing in on Ohio's troubling infrastructure issue. (Source: AP Images)

Hello, I’m Romona Robinson from the Cleveland 19 Newsroom.

Here are a few stories we’re working on for the 6 o’clock news.

Safety issue: Nearly 7,000 Ohio bridges now classified as “structurally deficient or functionally obsolete.”

Urgent warning: If you haven’t gotten a flu shot, doctors say get it now!

I hope you’ll join Mark Nolan and me at 6.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.