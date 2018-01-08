Cleveland security guards offer dapper cuts to area youngsters

School resumes tomorrow in Cleveland and a group of local security guards is making sure kids look good when they head back to class.

It's safe to say when kids look good they feel better about their appearance, and that's one of the reasons the owners who comprise Imperial Security cut the hair of the boys who live in the complex they patrol.

"When you're blessed you have to bless others," said Odell Williams. "We give to the Christmas fund. We play Santa Claus. We cut their hair, cook barbecue for them. Just different things. Last year we had mentoring program and we're starting again this year."

When is a haircut more than just a haircut?

"They have fathers in their lives, but we try to step in and do what we can to make it a better situation for them and let them know that you don't have to go out here in the streets and do certain things. It's possible to change your life," he said.

Davion Means has a fresh hair cut and he gives a nod and smile of approval.

"I feel good," he said.

Maurice Banks likes getting a free cut.

"We weren't planning on getting our hair cut, but tomorrow is school. He wanted to give us free haircuts so that's why I'm thankful," said Banks.

Deavin Milton likes the fact that Odell Williams fits right in with them.

Basically, because he was one of them when he grew up.

Anthony Chapple is a partner of Williams with Imperial Security

"You got your good ones, your bad ones, but overall we've got pretty kids down here. We stay on them. We're in their lives, football, homework. We do it all," said Chapple.

Veronica Brown manages the 147-unit, New Community Apartments where the kids live.

"We also do back-to-school giveaways. They help with the backpacks and supplies for the kids. They did haircuts at that time as well," said Brown.

"It's good to know that they're happy that we're doing something for them. It's a great feeling," she added.

Williams used to cut hair for a living for six years before starting his security company. He and his partners say they will take care of 30 cuts on Monday, all for free.

