Section of I-77 in Bath Township reopens after earlier accident

I-77 north at Ghent Road is now open after an accident

The Ohio Department of Transportation says that a section of I-77 northbound in Bath Township, Summit County is back open to traffic after an accident a few hours earlier.

The accident happened when a semi lost control and rolled over.

No reports of any injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

At one point, all lanes of I-77 northbound were closed but traffic remains slow along that stretch.

