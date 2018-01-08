Cuyahoga County deputy, juvenile inmate injured during altercation at justice center

Cleveland police and Cuyahoga County Sheriff's deputies were called to assist with a wide-scale disturbance at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Justice Center involving at least 12 juveniles Monday.

Quincy Avenue, where the detention facility is located, was shut down during the incident, but has since been reopened.

There were reports of escaped juveniles, but no inmates made it outside of the facility, according to police.

According to Cuyahoga County spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan, 12 juveniles were involved in the unrest.

Five of them were taken to the adult Justice Center, seven were segregated away from the rest of the population but remain on the campus.

A juvenile was treated at the scene for cuts, and a deputy who sustained minor injuries was treated at MetroHealth Hospital.

The incident was first reported at about 7:40 p.m. on Monday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and a SWAT team were also called to the scene.

The current CCJDC detention center was constructed in 2011, and the facility was recently the subject of controversy as a group of former inmates filed a lawsuit alleging they were forced to fight and brawl with one another.

