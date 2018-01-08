Oprah's Golden Globes speech stirs 2020 presidency talk

Oprah Winfrey's powerful speech at Sunday night's Golden Globe awards stole the show.

Not only did she bring the crowd to its feet, she started a social media buzz about her presidential prospects with #Oprah2020 trending on Twitter.

"What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have, and I'm especially proud and inspired by all the women who have felt strong enough and empowered enough to speak up and share their personal stories," said Winfrey in her speech.

On Monday, two of Oprah's close friends confirmed the star is "actively thinking" about running for president in 2020, and that her inner circle is encouraging it.

Cleveland State University Professor Richard Perloff doesn't take the talk too seriously.

"I don't think most people are considering Oprah for candidacy. I think most people are just having some fun," he said.

There's no doubt Winfrey is charismatic and a master of communication, but Perloff said it takes more than that to win the presidency.

"What does Oprah stand for? I almost feel ridiculous asking the question. What does she stand for? What is her platform? Why does she want to be president?" asked Perloff.

Oprah's list of achievements is incredible, but Perloff said politics is a different ball game.

"On one level, it's ridiculous. She has no experience in politics," he said. "We're either so cynical about politics or we're so frustrated with our existing politicians that simply being a celebrity is synonymous with being a leader."

President Donald Trump proved becoming commander-in-chief doesn't require a traditional political background, but Perloff doesn't see that happening again in 2020.

"Things don't repeat themselves twice in American politics. Trump was a reaction in a very cliched way to Obama," he said.

