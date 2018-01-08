Man survives being shot in the face on Cleveland's west side (Source: WOIO)

Cleveland police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning on the city's west side.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the area of West 7th street.

Police say a 26 year old man was shot in the face.

The victim was taken to Metro Hospital.

No word if police have any suspects in custody or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

