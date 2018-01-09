Garfield Heights police suspect foul play after finding woman dead

A woman was found dead in her home Monday evening, and Garfield Heights police suspect foul play.

The incident occurred at about 6:30 p.m. in the 11000 block of Crofton Road.

When officers entered the home, they observed the woman had possibly suffered a fatal injury and called detectives in to investigate.

Investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation also responded to help gather evidence and process the crime scene.

Police have not yet released the name of the victim.

The case is being investigated as a possible homicide.

