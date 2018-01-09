'Twinning': Broadview Heights school goes for record with most sets in class

Four sets of twins are in one class at Assumption Academy (Source: WOIO)

A Northeast Ohio school is trying to break a world record because of something very unique about its graduating class.

Peak into the eighth grade class at Assumption Academy in Broadview Heights, and you might think you're seeing double.

"I have never had this before," says Diane Flower, who’s been teaching for 16 years.

Not one, not two, not three, but four sets of twins in one class!

The school has applied for a world record for the highest percentage of twins in a class.

There are 27 kids in the eighth grade class. Eight of them are twins.

Do the math; that's almost 30 percent of the class.

"A lot of our teachers mix us up," says Nicolette and Adriana Gasiewki, who are identical twins.

"Teachers and other classmates, sometimes even our parents," adds identical twins Anthony and Dominic Arcuri.

Mrs. Flower admits she can’t tell some of the twins apart.

"I can't tell them apart. I just call them Anthony- slash - Dominic."

There are two sets of identical twins and two sets of fraternal twins.

The students say, through the years, they've always shared an incredibly close bond.

"We understand each other a lot," says Abigail Meisinger, with twin brother Sam beside her.

"You have a deeper understanding of the other person," explains Emily and Melanie Polatajko.

And in her 16 years of teaching, Mrs. Flower says this is one graduating class that won't soon be duplicated.

"Trust me, I will remember this class with twins or without twins, yes, yes!"

According to the Guinness World Record database, they currently have a record for most multiples in the same year at one school. It was set back in 2012 by a school in Simsbury, Conn. with 18 twins and 2 sets of triplets.

They don't have anything on record as far as a percentage of twins in a class. At least not YET!

