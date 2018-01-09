Black ice, slick roads prompt school closures in Tuscarawas County

The slippery road conditions triggered several school districts in Tuscarawas County to cancel class on Tuesday.

LIST: Click here for a complete list of school closings.

The temperatures dropped enough for any lingering precipitation to freeze overnight.

Any water that was on untreated surfaces has likely refrozen overnight. This combined with some very patchy freezing drizzle will lead to some slick spots across the region for the morning commute. #clewx — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) January 9, 2018

Click here for the complete forecast.

There are no reported school closures in the immediate Greater Cleveland area on Tuesday morning.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.