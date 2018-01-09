Black ice, slick roads prompt school closures in Tuscarawas Coun - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Black ice, slick roads prompt school closures in Tuscarawas County

Chris Anderson, Digital Content Producer
The slippery road conditions triggered several school districts in Tuscarawas County to cancel class on Tuesday.

The temperatures dropped enough for any lingering precipitation to freeze overnight.

There are no reported school closures in the immediate Greater Cleveland area on Tuesday morning.

