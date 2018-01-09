Woman to be sentenced for role in drunken driving crash that killed 4-year-old son

A child was killed and another was injured in the crash (Source: WOIO)

Davina Hurt will be sentenced for her role in a deadly crash that resulted in the death of her 4-year-old son in Sept. 2017.

Hurt faces an endangering children charge, and is scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. sentencing.

Police say Hurt asked her co-defendant, Mario Wiley, to drive her 3- and 4-year-old sons to daycare because she consumed alcohol.

Wiley, who was also drunk at the time, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree near the intersection of Broadway and Baxter Avenue.

The 4-year-old died as a result of his injuries and the 3-year-old was seriously injured.

The children were unrestrained in the car when the accident happened.

Wiley will be sentencing on Wednesday morning on aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, and endangering children charges.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.