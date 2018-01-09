LeBron James weighs in on controversial H&M 'coolest monkey' ad

Add graphic designer to LeBron James' resume.

The Cavs star took a controversial H&M ad featuring a black child wearing a "coolest monkey in the jungle" hooded-sweatshirt, and redesigned him as a "Young King."

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jan 8, 2018 at 3:58pm PST

"I see a Young King. The ruler of the world, an untouchable force that can never be denied," James posted on Instagram.

The initial ad sparked backlash on social media.

In a statement released Tuesday morning, the clothing retailer said that the ad was pulled and the product will no longer be sold in stores or online.

