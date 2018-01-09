Dennis Kucinich makes first public appearance since filing to run for Ohio governor

Former Cleveland mayor and U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich made his first public appearance in Massillon since filing paperwork indicating his intentions to join the race to become Ohio's next governor.

Kucinich appeared Tuesday morning at Affinity Medical Center to show support for efforts towards saving the hospital.

The Democrat filed with the Ohio Secretary of State's office on Monday, according to the Associated Press.

The 71-year-old candidate previously served as mayor of Cleveland 40 years ago and ran for president in 2004 and 2008.

Kucinich joins an already crowded Democratic field with at least a half dozen other candidates, including former federal consumer watchdog Richard Cordray.

The Republican field includes Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. Current Gov. John Kasich is term-limited.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.