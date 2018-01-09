Jimmy John's opens new sandwich shop on Cleveland's west side

A new Jimmy John's sandwich shop is now open on Cleveland's west side.

The restaurant, which is known for its "freaky fast, freaky fresh" sandwiches, is located at 17510 Lorain Avenue.

“This will be our second store, and our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the area,” said store owner Anand Patel.

Patel says he plans to add about 20 employees to work at the location.

