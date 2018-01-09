Democrat O'Neill adds Cleveland-area principal to OH governor ticket

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Democrat William O'Neill has picked a Cleveland educator as his running mate in the race for Ohio governor.
Chantelle E. Lewis, of East Cleveland, is a former city council member and school board member, a one-time Cleveland schools teacher and a current elementary school principal in Lorain County.
O'Neill caused a national stir in November when he volunteered candid details of his sexual past on Facebook in an attempt to take a swipe at the "media frenzy" over sexual misconduct. He later apologized.
The 70-year-old retiring Supreme Court Justice, military veteran and nurse on Tuesday called the addition of Lewis to his ticket "a dream come true." He said the 42-year-old, who is black, brings a diversity and experience to his team that will resonate with Democratic voters.
