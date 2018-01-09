Akron Dairy Queen robbed at gunpoint twice this month

Akron Dairy Queen robbed twice this month. (Source: WOIO)

Police believe the same suspect has robbed the East Wilbeth Road Dairy Queen twice this month at gunpoint.

The latest robbery happened on Jan. 8 around 11:30 a.m.

Akron police say the man entered the store, pointed a handgun at an employee and demanded money.

After getting the cash, the suspect fled. He was wearing a black toboggan hat with a white emblem, black hooded sweatshirt , black pants and black gloves.

Officers add he is a black male, about 18-22 years old, thin and 6'0"-6"4".

The first robbery happened on Jan. 3.

If you have any information, please contact Akron police.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.