Akron man who beat his mom to death found not guilty by reason of insanity

The Akron man who beat his 78-year-old mom to death, has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Derrick Williams killed his mom Alaine Williams in December 2016 inside their Hartford Avenue home.

Her body was found by her daughter, who called police.

The Summit County Medical Examiner says Alaine died of blunt force trauma to the head.

Akron police say Derrick fled the scene before they arrived, but was arrested several days later when he returned to the house.

Williams will have a commitment hearing on January 18.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.