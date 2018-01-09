Free admission to Akron Zoo on MLK Day - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Free admission to Akron Zoo on MLK Day

Posted by Tiffany Patterson, Digital Content Producer
The Akron Zoo will be offering free admission for all guests on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 15, 2018.  

The zoo is open 361 days a year.

Winter hours are 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and admission is $7.00 per person. Children under two are free.  

The Akron chapter of the NAACP and the Akron-Summit County Public Library will be providing children’s activities.

Parking is $3 per vehicle.

For more information visit www.akronzoo.org or call (330) 375-2550.

