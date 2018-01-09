Free admission to Akron Zoo on MLK Day

Free admission to the Akron Zoo on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. (Source: Akron Zoo)

The Akron Zoo will be offering free admission for all guests on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 15, 2018.

The zoo is open 361 days a year.

Winter hours are 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and admission is $7.00 per person. Children under two are free.

The Akron chapter of the NAACP and the Akron-Summit County Public Library will be providing children’s activities.

Parking is $3 per vehicle.

For more information visit www.akronzoo.org or call (330) 375-2550.

