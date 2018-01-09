Mansfield officers returned to 'full duty status' following Christmas Eve shooting

Four Mansfield Police officers, involved in the shooting incident on December 24, 2017, have been returned to full active duty.

The move was made following an initial review of the incident.

Officers responded for a distress call on South Mulberry Street in Mansfield on Christmas Eve, just before 7 p.m.

The caller to 911 stated that there was an intoxicated person slitting their wrist and harming himself.

Officers confronted the suspect when they arrived to the location and attempted to use a taser, which had no effect.

The suspect with the knife was then shot during the confrontion.

The man was taken to an area hospital and treated for his injuries.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is currently handling the case investigation and there are no further details to release.

