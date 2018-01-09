An updated timeline for the winter storm in Northeast Ohio Friday and Saturday; school closings announced

As Friday's storm nears, the Cleveland 19 News meteorologists will continue to update the time line below.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas along and EAST of I-71, including Cuyahoga county. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas west of I-71 starting Friday morning and lasting into Saturday morning.
Latest update: The farther eastward track of the storm will give us less ice and snow from the thinking earlier in the week.
This storm will still cause plenty of issues tomorrow but it won't be the kind of magnitude storm we thought it was going to be a few days ago. Stay tuned for any changes since even a little shift in this storm could greatly change this forecast.
