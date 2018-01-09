An updated timeline for the winter storm in Northeast Ohio Friday and Saturday; school closings announced

As Friday's storm nears , the Cleveland 19 News meteorologists will continue to update the time line below.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas along and EAST of I-71, including Cuyahoga county. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas west of I-71 starting Friday morning and lasting into Saturday morning.

Latest update: The farther eastward track of the storm will give us less ice and snow from the thinking earlier in the week.

This storm will still cause plenty of issues tomorrow but it won't be the kind of magnitude storm we thought it was going to be a few days ago. Stay tuned for any changes since even a little shift in this storm could greatly change this forecast.

Friday

6 a.m. - 10 a.m. : Temperatures in the 50s early then crashing through the 40s. Rain changes to sleet or freezing rain. The wind really whips up out of the north.

: Temperatures in the 50s early then crashing through the 40s. Rain changes to sleet or freezing rain. The wind really whips up out of the north. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Temperatures crash through the 30s into the 20s. Freezing rain and sleet will change to all snow. It will be windy with whiteout conditions for the evening commute. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

6 p.m. - midnight: Snow and wind. Very slick roads at this time with whiteouts in spots. Temperatures fall into the teens and it will be windy. An additional 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Saturday

6 a.m. - noon: Storm is winding down but it will be windy and frigid.

Noon - 6 p.m.: Mostly cloudy and windy with flurries around. Frigid.

