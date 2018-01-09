Northeast Ohio weather: Bitterly cold start to the day!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! It is COLD out there this morning. Wind chill temperatures have dipped below 0° just about everywhere. Be sure to cover all exposed skin this morning.

9:00 AM: 12°, Noon: 17°, 5:00 PM: 20°

Despite the fact that we'll get up to about 20° today, at no point will it ever feel that warm. The wind chill will remain below 10° all day. A few flurries are possible, but we are not expecting widespread, accumulating snow.

In fact, snow chances are very minimal through the weekend.

Thawing Out Nicely Soon:

I know it's pretty unpleasant out there right now, but warmer days are coming. We just have to wait a little while!

Thursday's high: 34°

Friday's high: 36°

Saturday's high: 44°

Sunday's high: 52°

Monday's high: 53°

Fairly Quiet Forecast:

We're forecasting dry weather through Saturday. This is a nice change of pace compared to last week!

We do expect the weather to turn a little bit more active by Sunday. We'll have a chance of light rain throughout the day and into the night. Rain will pick up on Monday. As temperatures drop on Monday night, rain will mix with snow. We may see a changeover to all snow late Monday night into Tuesday.

At this time, we do have a few snow showers in for Tuesday. Stay tuned!

