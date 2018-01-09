Northeast Ohio weather: Cold night ahead - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Posted by Jeff Tanchak, Meteorologist
From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Arctic air is in place tonight.  Tricky temperature forecast because it all depends on the cloud cover.  We expect a mostly cloudy sky for most areas.  Temperatures could actually rise through the night.  It will still be a cold one however.  It's looking like single digit temperatures to around 10 degrees by morning.  We will keep it mostly cloudy tomorrow.  A warmer air mass quickly builds in Wednesday night.  The wind will pick up out of the southwest.  A windy Thursday is in the forecast but it will be sunny and milder.

