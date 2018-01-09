Northeast Ohio weather: Cold night ahead

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:
Arctic air is in place tonight. Tricky temperature forecast because it all depends on the cloud cover. We expect a mostly cloudy sky for most areas. Temperatures could actually rise through the night. It will still be a cold one however. It's looking like single digit temperatures to around 10 degrees by morning. We will keep it mostly cloudy tomorrow. A warmer air mass quickly builds in Wednesday night. The wind will pick up out of the southwest. A windy Thursday is in the forecast but it will be sunny and milder.
