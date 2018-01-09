Northeast Ohio weather: Frigid cold with flurries today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

A trough of low pressure will linger over Lake Erie through today. High pressure will nose in from the south Wednesday and Thursday. This feature will weaken and then move away from us this weekend.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Most of us are waking up to dry conditions this morning. However, there are some light snow showers in the southern half of our area. This may cause problems for those of you south of Akron early this morning. Snow should come to an end by midday.

For the rest of northeast Ohio, today will just be mostly cloudy and COLD.

9:00 AM: 13°, Noon: 14°, 5:00 PM: 16°

Due to dry air and Lake Erie ice cover, we are not expecting much snow today. However, I can't rule out a few lake effect flurries this afternoon. A few flurries are also possible tomorrow.

End Of The Week Warm-Up:

It's frigid out there right now, but we should start to warm up by the end of the work week.

Wednesday's high: 22°

Thursday's high: 28°

Friday's high: 35°

Saturday's high: 44°

Sunday's high: 47°

Fairly Quiet Forecast:

After last week's wild weather, I think we deserve a break. We'll get one this week! Other than few flurries for the next two days, we're mainly dry through Saturday.

Models indicate that our next big weather maker will arrive Sunday into Monday, as an area of low pressure moves in from the Southern Plains. This may bring us rain on Sunday into Monday morning, followed by a changeover to snow. Stay tuned!

