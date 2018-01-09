Northeast Ohio weather: Snow showers likely today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

A weak area of low pressure will move east across Lake Erie tonight. This will leave a trough of low pressure over the lake on Tuesday. High pressure will move through the Ohio Valley mid-week.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! A few flurries or some light snow showers are possible before midday; nothing major. We won't see much accumulation until this afternoon when steadier snow showers move through.

Area-wide, we're forecasting 1" – 2" of new snowfall. A few spots may hit 3".

9:00 AM: 14°, Noon: 20°, 5:00 PM: 21°

Snow should slowly come to an end from west to east after 11:00 PM.

Arctic Chill Returns:

Behind today's little clipper system, it's going to get VERY cold! We'll drop into the single digits overnight tonight.

Tuesday's high: 15°

Wednesday's high: 19°

End Of The Week Warm-Up:

We should start to warm up by the end of the work week.

Thursday's high: 28°

Friday's high: 36°

Saturday's high: 45°

Sunday's high: 48°

Right now I have a chance of snow showers in on Friday, but this is subject to change.

Models are also hinting at a little light rain on Saturday. (It may fall as snow initially.) Rain showers are also possible on Sunday.

