Northeast Ohio Weather:Bitter is back! More snow on the way!

We're back into the deep freeze tonight! Subzero wind chills are possible all weekend. Most of us will wake up to single digits temperatures Sunday morning. Sunday's high temps aren't very high topping out under 20 with partly sunny sky. The next system comes in in the beginning of the week bringing snow Monday just in time for the Monday morning drive. We're going to see about 1 - 2" of snow for everyone with maybe another 1/2" overnight into Tuesday. Behind this next snow is even colder air! We're extremely cold and mainly dry for Wednesday and Thursday. And on Friday and Saturday we'll start to feel warmer temps and by the weekend we could be talking about rain and near 50 degrees! A little bit of weather whiplash!

