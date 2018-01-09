Police: Elyria man behind bars after killing neighbor's dog with shotgun

A 28-year-old Elyria man is facing weapons and animal cruelty charges after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor's dog on Monday.

Elyria police say they were called to the 200 block of Brace Avenue after getting a call of gunfire in the neighborhood.

They were told a man without a shirt -- Timothy Kilgore -- had fired a gun in his back yard.

According to police dispatches, Kilgore admitted to the shooting.

Police secured the scene and interviewed Kilgore and his wife.

The woman said she let their German Shepherd puppy out in the back yard, and saw he was being attacked by the neighbor's husky through the fence.

She said she screamed and went outside to get the puppy.

Kilgore reportedly came out with a shotgun and hit the husky with one round.

The Kilgore's took their puppy inside, with a minor injury on his paw and a missing tooth.

Officers spoke with the neighbor, who did not witness what happened, but did hear the shot and her husky whimpering.

The neighbor went outside and found her dog dead on the driveway. She told police there were ongoing issues with her neighbors over the dogs.

Kilgore was taken to Lorain County Jail.

At his arraignment Tuesday morning, Kilgore pleaded not guilty to both charges and his bond was set at $2,500 for the animal cruelty charge, and $250 for the discharging firearms charge.

