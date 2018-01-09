Cleveland Metroparks Ranger Department reaffirmed with top national accreditation

The Cleveland Metroparks Ranger Department is once again given top national accreditation.

They are one of only six park district law enforcement agencies to be accredited nationwide.

The accreditation comes from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA,) which is an independent group within the U.S. Department of Justice that oversees police departments.

There are 689 police agencies accredited by CALEA, which is about four percent of law enforcement departments in the U.S.

The department went under a review of 189 standards, and got a perfect score for maintaining top public safety standards. The Rangers first applied in 2012 and were granted full accreditation in 2015. They just completed their annual compliance review.

The Ranger Department has been around since 1921 and they oversee over 23,000 acres of land. Rangers are on patrol all day every day, using cars, horses, bikes and their feet. They also have a highly skilled dive team, and have assisted other area rescue departments.

