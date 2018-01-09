Buried: Garbage piles up for weeks as homeowners wait for trash pickup

Firefighters responded to a house fire in East Cleveland on Lakefront Avenue Wednesday morning.More >>
Firefighters responded to a house fire in East Cleveland on Lakefront Avenue Wednesday morning.More >>
Before the "digital age," your mother-in-law would often be the only person questioning your parenting skills.More >>
Before the "digital age," your mother-in-law would often be the only person questioning your parenting skills.More >>
If your home is being taken over by dog hair, then check this out.More >>
If your home is being taken over by dog hair, then check this out.More >>
A Northeast Ohio school is trying to break a world record because of something very unique about its graduating class.More >>
A Northeast Ohio school is trying to break a world record because of something very unique about its graduating class.More >>
A water main break in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood went untouched overnight as water spewed from under the asphalt and onto area roads.More >>
A water main break in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood went untouched overnight as water spewed from under the asphalt and onto area roads.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>