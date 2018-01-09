Over 50 Cleveland firefighters battle apartment blaze on city's west side

Dozens of Cleveland firefighters rushed to Cleveland's west side to battle an apartment fire late Tuesday night.

The call came in around 10:40 p.m. at an apartment building at 8811 Detroit Avenue.

Firefighters say they had some difficulty getting water to the building because of a frozen hydrant.

Working apartment fire in Battalion 3 on the west side. Triple 2 due to long layout and issues securing water. Companies making progress... pic.twitter.com/z0mVCMtZ6O — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 10, 2018

THE VIEW THROUGH THE ROOF. Apartment fire in 3rd Battalion (West Side) was complicated by a frozen hydrant. Had to call for 222 Alarm. pic.twitter.com/1vtHYrKxfU — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 10, 2018

Flames were showing through the roof when crews first responded.

Fire through the roof at apartment fire in 3rd Battalion on West Side. Tower being set up. pic.twitter.com/1FER1vy6Eh — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 10, 2018

The burn was so intense, a portion of the building collapsed, which further complicated efforts. Officials said two units that weren't currently occupied had fire damage. At this time, it isn't known if any other units were damaged.

Partial building collapse makes for a challenging finish to this west side apartment fire in the 3rd Battalion. pic.twitter.com/jzZx5Qrlke — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 10, 2018

Sunken sidewalk area in front of apartment fire in B3 filled with water. Like wading through a shallow canal, only icy on the bottom. pic.twitter.com/RpgXS9vlTB — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) January 10, 2018

There were no injuries reported from the fire.

The Northeast Ohio branch of the Red Cross was called in to help any displaced families.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

