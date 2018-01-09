Over 50 Cleveland firefighters battle apartment blaze on city's - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Over 50 Cleveland firefighters battle apartment blaze on city's west side

Dozens of Cleveland firefighters rushed to Cleveland's west side to battle an apartment fire late Tuesday night.

The call came in around 10:40 p.m. at an apartment building at 8811 Detroit  Avenue. 

Firefighters say they had some difficulty getting water to the building because of a frozen hydrant.

Flames were showing through the roof when crews first responded.

The burn was so intense, a portion of the building collapsed, which further complicated efforts. Officials said two units that weren't currently occupied had fire damage. At this time, it isn't known if any other units were damaged.

There were no injuries reported from the fire.

The Northeast Ohio branch of the Red Cross was called in to help any displaced families. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

