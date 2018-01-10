Overturned truck on U.S. Route 422 causes headaches for morning - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Overturned truck on U.S. Route 422 causes headaches for morning commuters

Ohio Department of Transportation crews worked overnight to clear an overturned tractor trailer from the travel lanes on U.S Route 422.

The incident was reported after midnight Wednesday morning and closed all westbound lanes on U.S. Route 422 at state Route 91 for several hours.

By 8:30 a.m., one westbound lane reopened for traffic during the truck and debris removal.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.

