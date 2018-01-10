Overturned truck on U.S. Route 422 causes headaches for morning commuters

Ohio Department of Transportation crews worked overnight to clear an overturned tractor trailer from the travel lanes on U.S Route 422.

The incident was reported after midnight Wednesday morning and closed all westbound lanes on U.S. Route 422 at state Route 91 for several hours.

#TrafficAlert All lanes of U.S. 422 west at SR 91 & the SR 91 north entrance ramp to U.S. 422 west are CLOSED due to an overturned tractor trailer. Clean-up is expected to take several hours. Motorists are being exited at SR 91. The SR 91 south entrance to SR 91 remains open. pic.twitter.com/5qE5QQSNKR — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) January 10, 2018

By 8:30 a.m., one westbound lane reopened for traffic during the truck and debris removal.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.

