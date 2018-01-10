Cases of social media 'mom-shaming' are on the rise

Before the "digital age," your mother-in-law would often be the only person questioning your parenting skills.

Now, with the rise of social media, strangers feel they have the right to call out someone else's parenting style.

It could happen to almost any mother on Facebook and Twitter, but celebrity parents get the worst of it being under the public microscope.

Model Chrissy Tiegen shared comments from people critiquing her child-raising methods.

Imagine being this miserable. We are fine, thanks. pic.twitter.com/NNmlJWxKE6 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 10, 2017

