Family of 5 displaced from East Cleveland home by heavy fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire in East Cleveland on Lakefront Avenue Wednesday morning.

The incident was first reported just after 7 a.m. near the intersection with East 130th Street.

When crews arrived, heavy flames were showing from the roof of the home.

The flames were so intense, the heat radiated from the home and damaged a neighboring house.

A family of five, including three children who lived at the home, lost all of their belongings and have been displaced from their home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone willing to donate clothing or goods to the family should reach out to the East Cleveland Fire Department.

Their sizes are as follows:

13-year-old female

Pants- 11-12 Jr

Shirt- Med

Shoe- 7.5

11-year-old Male

Pants- 14 youth

Shirt- Youth Large

Shoe- 7 boys

2-year-old Male

Pants- 3T

Shirt - 3T

Shoe- 8 Toddler

They are also into Electronics, video games, tablets etc

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.