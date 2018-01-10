Man shot by suspect in car, rushed to hospital by Cleveland police

Cleveland police rushed a man to the hospital after he was discovered laying on the road suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Bader Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night for reports of shots fired.

Police found an unoccupied car at the scene, and later discovered the 19-year-old victim Joshua Guadalupe Carrion. He was shot in the chest.

The officers at the shooting scene provided immediate first aid to the victim, but because of his worsening condition, they then drove him to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Police say the victim told officers that he was driving on Bader Avenue when a gray Mitsubishi SUV pulled up near him.

An unknown male got out of the SUV and began shooting at Carrion.

Carrion said he got out of his vehicle and tried to flee from the shooter before collapsing on Bader Avenue.

The victim's current condition is not known at this time.

