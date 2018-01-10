The best and worst case scenarios for Friday's snow storm in Northeast Ohio

We are still tracking a major storm for late in the work week. You’ll hear us talk a lot about this over the coming days. This is not to cause alarm or panic, but to help you plan out your days.

Listen, I am a planner. I want to know the best case scenario, the worst case scenario, and all options in between. I know I’m not alone in that. So, that’s what I’m here to do right now. I want to help you plan.

Based on all of the data I am looking at Wednesday morning, 6 inches to 12 inches of snow looks likely in Northeast Ohio.

BEST/WORST CASE SCENARIOS:

The snow would begin on Friday night and continue into Saturday, but take that range with a grain of salt right now.

With these types of weather situations, the accumulation is dependent upon the track of the storm.

If the storm goes a little farther west, then we will see less snow.

If the storm goes a little farther east, then we are set up for more snow.

The models are fairly consistent this morning with 6 inches to 12 inches area-wide.

However, should the storm strengthen or track farther east, we could see a bit more than that.

We’re still a few days out from this happening, so I don’t want you to focus too much on snowfall totals.

Whether this thing goes east or west, we’re still going to have issues.

We’re still going to feel the impacts. To be quite honest, Friday’s ice may end up being a bigger issue than the snow.

IMPACTS:

Before the snow even starts Friday night, we’re going to have to deal with a prolonged period of freezing rain. This is going to cause travel problems on Friday afternoon and evening.

Local roadways could become coated in ice, making the evening commute treacherous.

I don’t want everyone leaving their offices early and clogging the roads. At this point in time, I would honestly recommend working from home on Friday if you can. I know not everyone can do that. (I definitely can’t!) But if you’re out during the evening commute time frame, you may find yourself slipping and sliding.

I would also plan for potential power outages.

If we get several hours of freezing rain, we could see power outages across the area. I’m not promising that, but it is a possibility. If you lose power, you’ll want to be ready for that with flashlights, blankets, etc.

Once again, I say this not to alarm you. I’m just putting that out there to help you plan.

You may also want to be thinking about event cancellations. No one wants to be out on a Friday night with ice in the forecast.

If you have something planned, have an indoor backup plan.

With snow in the forecast late Friday night into Saturday, that means those dicey road conditions will hang around into the weekend. Have a backup plan for Saturday too.

Stay Tuned:

Forecasts change. That is why they’re called forecasts and not promises.

But I can promise you one thing. We will update you throughout this whole thing. Keep checking our website. Keep opening our Cleveland 19 First Alert weather app. Keep watching our newscasts.

Forecast models are only as good as the weather data that is poured into them. New weather data will continue to come in as this storm gets closer to us. Snowfall totals and impacts are subject to change over the coming days.

