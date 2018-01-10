Salvage contractors recover sunken boat from Cuyahoga River

Salvage contractors along with the U.S. Coast Guard are bringing up a boat that sank in the Cuyahoga River over the weekend.

It happened behind Tower City in downtown Cleveland.

The salvage contract company has divers in the water and they will then attach the boat to a crane to bring it up.

Once the boat is recovered, pollution response experts will respond to the scene to make sure everything is fine.

