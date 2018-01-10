Firefighters deal with icy conditions while battling fire at the Stow Wendy's

Firefighters had to deal with icy conditions while battling a fire at the Wendy's restaurant on Graham Road late Tuesday evening.

Crews arrived on the scene around 10:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters say their efforts were hampered by the icy conditions created by the water freezing, making conditions slippery and hazardous for working.

The restaurant was heavily damaged and is now closed for business.

Firefighters from Stow, Cuyahoga Falls, Hudson and Munroe Falls helped battle the blaze.

The cause remains under investigation.

