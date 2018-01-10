Police seize psychedelic mushrooms during drug bust

Police recently seized a batch of Psilocybin Mushrooms while conducting a search warrant.

Officers say this dangerous drug is also known as Magic Mushrooms, Shrooms, and Mush. According to officers, the mushrooms are normally dried before use and then eaten or crushed into powder and mixed with a beverage.

Springfield Township police warn the psychological reaction includes visual and auditory hallucinations and an inability to discern fantasy from reality. Officers add panic reactions and psychosis could also occur.

Officers are hoping this information helps people identify the drug and stay safe.

