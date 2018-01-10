Who is running for Ohio governor in 2018?

On Nov. 6, 2018 Ohio will elect a new governor, to replace Ohio Gov. John Kasich who has reached his consecutive term limit.

The primary is May 8, to decide which Republican and Democrat will face off on Nov. 6 ballot.

The landscape of who is running, who is rumored to run and who is teaming up with whom is changing weekly.

We will continue to update this list as changes are made.

Democrats:

Richard Cordray: Cordray, a former Ohio Attorney General, has selected his running mate who at one time was a candidate for governor herself, in Betty Sutton.

Cordray lost his re-election bid for Attorney General in 2010 to current Attorney General Mike Dewine who is also running for Ohio Governor in 2018.

From there Cordray became the first Director of United States Consumer Financial Protection Bureau under the Obama administration in 2013.

Cordray, born in Columbus in 1959, is highly educated and an attorney.

Connie Pillich:

Pillich is an attorney from Cincinnati who at one time had a career in the Air Force.

From 2009-2014 Pillich was a member of the Ohio House of Representatives serving on several committees including Vice Chair of the House Criminal Justice Committee, as well as to Veterans Affairs, Public Utilities, Financial Institutions, Real Estate and Securities and Alternative Energy Committees.

Joe Schiavoni: From the Youngstown area Schiavoni has been in the Ohio Senate since 2009. When he was elected he was 28 years old.

Schiavoni has served as the Ohio Senate Minority Leader since 2014.

Nan Whaley: Elected to become Dayton's Mayor in 2013.

Prior to that Whaley served two terms on the Dayton City Commission.

Whaley also severed as on the Montgomery County Board of Elections and as a deputy to Montgomery County Auditor.

Dennis Kucinich: Kucinich has filed the paperwork to run for governor but has not made a public announcement. Kucinich served as Cleveland's mayor from 1978 to 1979. He was in the Ohio Senate from 1995 to 1997. His longest time in political office was from 1997 to 2013 a member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Kucinich has run for President twice, never making it out of the primary.

William O'Neill: O'Neill currently sits on the Ohio Supreme Court to which he was elected to in 2012. He was an Ohio Appellate Judge from 1997 to 2007.

O'Neill tried and failed, twice, to run for the U.S. Representative seat for Ohio's 14th District. O'Neill received the Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam as a member of the Ohio National Guard.

O'Neill's running mate will be Chantelle E. Lewis, of East Cleveland who is a former city council member, school board member, and a one-time Cleveland schools teacher. She is currently an elementary school principal in Lorain County.

Republicans:

Mary Taylor: Taylor is the current Lieutenant Governor under John Kasich. She began her political career as member of the Green City Council. From there she became a member of the Ohio House in 2003.

Taylor was then elected as the Ohio Auditor in 2007 and served there until she was selected as Kasich's running mate.

Taylor has announced her running mate is businessman Nathan Estruth who has more than 25 years experience working for Cincinnati based subsidiary for Proctor & Gamble. Esthruth is the CEO of Imflux Inc. which handles a lot of the plastic packaging for P&G.

Mike DeWine: Dewine is currently in his second term as Ohio's Attorney General. Prior to that DeWine has a lengthy stint as a U.S. Congressman serving in the House from 1983 to 1991 and as a Senator from 1995 to 2007.

In between those positions in Congress DeWine was the Lieutenant Governor for George Voinovich.

DeWine has announced his running mate will be Jon Husted who at one time was also a candidate for the 2018 Governor's race. Husted is the current Secretary of State for Ohio. Prior to that Husted was a member of the Ohio Senate, and before that was an Ohio Representative from 2001 to 2009. During that time he was Speaker of the House from 2005 to 2009.

Jim Renacci: Renacci was elected to the U.S. House 2011 and has been consistently on the list of richest members of Congress.

From 2004 to 2008 he was Mayor of Wadsworth.

Prior to his political career Renacci was involved with the LTC Companies group which handled financial consulting duties for more than 60 companies.

Renacci selected former Cincinnati Councilwoman Amy Murray as his running mate. Murray, a native of Arizona was brought to Ohio to work for Procter & Gamble.

