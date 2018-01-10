ShotSpotter technology helps Canton police make three arrests, seize guns

Canton police officers used ShotSpotter technology to arrest three suspects after shots were fired on the northwest side of town.

ShotSpotter technology enables police to detect gunfire without having to rely on 911 calls.

ShotSpotter alerted officers to shots fired in the area of 715 Shorb Ave. N.W around 7:30 p.m. on Tues. Jan. 9.

When officers arrived, they saw a black Nissan Altima driving away.

Officers tried to stop the car but the driver kept going, heading southbound on McKinley Ave.

With officers in pursuit, the driver eventually struck a scrap metal pile at 435 Walnut Ave. S.E.

Two of the three occupants got out and ran but all three were eventually arrested.

Raymond Byrd, 24, Duray Bake, 20, and Dejon Snell, 23, will be charged with various weapons and other charges to include carrying concealed weapons, having weapons while under disability, improperly handling of weapons in a motor vehicle, failure to comply with a police officer, tampering with

evidence, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and other traffic charges.

During the arrest police seized were multiple firearms including Glock 30 pistol, Taurus .38 special revolver, Jennings J22 pistol and various bullets and magazines for the firearms.

Also seized from one the suspects was $5,350 in counterfeit currency.

