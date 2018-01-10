Orrville police warning parents about possible child enticement incident

Picture of similar truck used in possible child enticement. (Source: Orrville police)

Extra police officers will be patrolling around Orrville Elementary School after an eight-year-old boy was approached by two men in a pick-up truck.

Officers say the child was walking home from school on Tues., Jan. 9, when the passenger in the truck asked if he wanted some candy.

The boy said no and the truck drove away.

Orrville police say the passenger in the truck is described as a slender white male in his 40s with a beard and dark hair.

The truck is an older/possibly 1970's red Ford pickup truck.

If you have any further information on this incident, please call Orrville police at 330-684-.4025.

