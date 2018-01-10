Browns add Packers execs Wolf, Highsmith to front office

New Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey has added former Green Bay executives Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith to his revamped front office.

Wolf interviewed on Tuesday with Dorsey, who came to Cleveland last month after Browns owner Jimmy Haslam fired vice president Sashi Brown. The 35-year-old Wolf was the Packers' director of football operations and recently interviewed to be their GM. He'll be the assistant GM for the Browns.

Wolf is the son of former Packers general manager and Hall of Famer Ron Wolf. He reportedly had an offer to join coach Jon Gruden in Oakland.

Dorsey played for the Packers and has worked with the Wolfs.

A former NFL running back, Highsmith spent 19 years in Green Bay's scouting department. He will be a vice president in Cleveland's personnel department.

Before focusing on Cleveland's roster, Dorsey is reshaping his front office, returning to a traditional approach following a focus on analytics.

We’re lucky to add Alonzo and Eliot to our personnel staff,” said Dorsey. “Alonzo’s 25 years of experience in the National Football League as a player, scout and personnel executive give him a unique perspective when it comes to evaluating talent and building a team. Alonzo and I share the same passion for this great game of football. We are going to set out to find talented football players that possess that same passion for the game. Eliot has been a fine executive in this league for some time now. It’s been great to watch him grow up around this league when I was with him in Green Bay and from afar for the last five-plus years. He’s been a big reason for the consistent success the Packers have experienced over the last decade. Adding Eliot and Alonzo to our personnel leadership group, that already includes Andrew Berry, will strengthen us and help us develop into the type of personnel department we need to achieve the success our great fans deserve.”

"I’m so thankful for this opportunity and I’m really excited about joining the Cleveland Browns organization," said Wolf. "I really like the direction of where leadership is headed. We’re going to build this team the right way and to be a part of that from the ground up is going to be special."

"This is going to be an exciting challenge," said Highsmith. "It’s great to reunite with John Dorsey. He is someone I’ve looked up to and has always been a mentor to me. We had great success together in Green Bay and we both understand the hard work it takes to create a winning environment. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to be part of something special. Some of my fondest memories in football were playing the Browns in the playoffs one year and the fans throwing dog bones at us so we had to turn around and play that series at the opposite end zone. I believe in the Haslams, Coach Jackson and John, and I’m looking forward to helping build the type of team Cleveland Browns fans will be proud of."

In addition, the Browns have also added Jimmy Noel as Assistant Director of Pro Scouting, Matt Donahoe as Scout and Dan Zegers as Personnel Coordinator. Noel, Donahoe and Zegers all previously spent time in the Kansas City Chiefs personnel department. Ken Kovash who has served as Vice President-Player Personnel for the last two seasons will transition to a Vice President role in the club’s strategy department.

