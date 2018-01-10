North Royalton man accused of spying on people through their computers indicted

A North Royalton man has been indicted on several charges. He's accused of creating malware on thousands of computers and spying on people across the country, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio.

According to the news release, Phillip R. Durachinsky, 28, was charged with the following:

Computer fraud and abuse act violations

Wiretap act violations

Production of child pornography

Aggravated identity theft

The man is accused of creating a malware on thousands of computers that allowed him to control each computer.

Durachinsky is accused of using the malware to steal personal data from the victims.

According to the news release from the U.S. attorney he allegedly watched and listened to victims without their knowledge or permission.

"For more than 13 years, Phillip Durachinsky allegedly infected with malware the computers of thousands of Americans and stole their most personal data and communications," said Acting Assistant Attorney General Cronan. "This case is an example of the Justice Department's continued efforts to hold accountable cybercriminals who invade the privacy of others and exploit technology for their own ends."

