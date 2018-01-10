Mechanical Contractors Association donates space heaters to seni - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Mechanical Contractors Association donates space heaters to seniors in Cleveland

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Mechanical Contractors Association of Cleveland donated space heaters and smoke & carbon monoxide detectors to seniors in Cleveland on Wednesday.

The Cleveland Department of Aging said they are thankful for the donations and appreciate people are making sure seniors are safe during the winter.

