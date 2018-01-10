Mechanical Contractors Association donates space heaters to seniors in Cleveland

The Cleveland Department of Aging said they are thankful for the donations and appreciate people are making sure seniors are safe during the winter. (Source Cleveland Department of Aging)

The Mechanical Contractors Association of Cleveland donated space heaters and smoke & carbon monoxide detectors to seniors in Cleveland on Wednesday.

The Cleveland Department of Aging said they are thankful for the donations and appreciate people are making sure seniors are safe during the winter.

An updated timeline for Friday's wintry mess of snow and ice

According to the Cleveland 19 weather team Friday will bring strong winds as temperatures fall into the 20s during the afternoon, rain will change to freezing rain/ice and sleet.

The @MCAANews Cleveland Branch made a generous donation of space heaters & smoke and carbon monoxide detectors for Cleveland Seniors. Thank you for helping keep seniors safe this winter. #AgeFriendlyCleveland @CityofCleveland pic.twitter.com/9ZhFR4hmka — Cleveland Dept Aging (@ClevelandAging) January 10, 2018

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.