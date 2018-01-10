Guilty pleas entered in 2017 shooting in parking lot near Beachwood Mall

Guilty verdict in shooting at Beachwood Place in March 2017. (Source: WOIO)

Two men accused in a shooting at a parking lot near the Beachwood Place mall pleaded guilty in court Wednesday.

Robert Dukes and Antonio Teal both admitted their parts in last spring's shooting that left Teal paralyzed.

Dukes, 24, and Teal, 30, went to Beachwood Mall to sell a large amount of marijuana on March 23, 2017.

During the transaction, the deal turned into an attempted robbery by the buyers.

Teal, who was shot in this back, returned fire.

Drugs and a gun were recovered at the scene.

Teal pleaded guilty to permitting drug abuse and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Dukes pleaded guilty to trafficking.

Both will be sentenced on Feb. 21.

The unknown buyers remain at large.

