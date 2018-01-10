Man who slashed puppies' throats headed to jail

The dogs all have new homes. (Source: Humane Society of Richland County)

The puppies have all recovered. (Source: Humane Society of Richland County)

Christopher Vandenberg sentenced to 40 months in prison for slashing puppies' throats. (Source: Richland County Sheriff's Office)

A man who admitted to slashing the throats of four puppies has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.

Christopher Vandenberg, who pleaded guilty in November, was sentenced Wednesday in Richland County Common Pleas Court to 40 months in prison.

The incident happened Aug. 30, 2017 on West Fifth Street.

All of the puppies, which are pit-bull mixes, survived and have new homes.

