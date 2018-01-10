Officers seize kilogram of crystal meth from Akron home

Investigators also found eight handguns, six rifles, body armor and more than $7,000 in cash. (Source Akron Police)

The Akron Police Department Narcotics Unit and SWAT team seized more than a kilogram of crystal meth from an Akron home on Wednesday.

Police said marijuana and pills were also found in the house on the 100 block of Lake Street.

Investigators found eight handguns, six rifles, body armor and more than $7,000 in cash.

Officers arrested three people on Jan. 10:

Brandon Sheridan, 32, Akron He was charged with possession of meth, aggravated trafficking, weapons under disability and receiving stolen property

Justin Martin, 32, Akron He was charged with possession of meth, aggravated trafficking, weapons under disability and receiving stolen property

Starla Watkins, 28, Akron She was charged with possession of meth, aggravated trafficking and two counts of child endangering



All three suspects were booked into the Summit County Jail.

The suspects will have an arraignment hearing at the Akron Municipal court at 9 a.m. on Jan. 11.

