All the car wash locations in Northeast Ohio to visit before Friday's big storm (map)

It's that time of year when everyone drives a white vehicle in Northeast Ohio whether it was painted that way or not.

Road salt is probably covering every every part of your car right now and with the warm up Wednesday and Thursday, it's the perfect time to wash it all away. Road salt is essential for winter driving but it can be extremely corrosive to your vehicle's paint job.

It's especially important to clean your vehicle before Friday's ice storm hits.

Here's a map of locations:

There's also a new car wash at Hard Rock Rocksino at Northfield Park called The Rock Stop. Rock Star Rewards Members can receive discounts and reward points for getting gas there and car washes.

STORM COVERAGE

Friday

6 a.m. - 10 a.m. : Temperatures in the 40s dropping into the 30s with rain showers. Overall the morning commute shouldn't be too bad. It’ll just be wet and rainy.

: Temperatures in the 40s dropping into the 30s with rain showers. Overall the morning commute shouldn't be too bad. It’ll just be wet and rainy. 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Strong winds as temperatures fall into the 20s during the afternoon, rain will change to freezing rain/ice and sleet. We could be dealing with a coating of ice for midday, afternoon, and evening commuters. Roads will be dicey.

7 p.m. - midnight: Freezing rain/ice and sleet will mix with and then change to widespread snow. Snow will cover already icy roads. Travel is not advised. Several inches of snow are likely. Snow will continue through the overnight hours. It will be windy with whiteout conditions.

Saturday

6 a.m. - noon: Snow will stop early Saturday morning. It will be windy and very cold as arctic air settles in. Travel will still be hazardous.

Noon - 6 p.m. : Mostly cloudy and very cold but dry.

: Mostly cloudy and very cold but dry. 6 p.m. – midnight: Mostly cloudy, very cold and dry.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.