Drunken driver sentenced to 5 years for killing 4-year-old boy

Mario Wiley was sentenced to five years for vehicular manslaughter. (Source: WOIO)

A man who pleaded guilty to crashing a car while he was drunk, killing a child, will serve five years in prison.

Judge Hollie Gallagher handed down the sentence to Mario Wiley on Wednesday.

Wiley admitted he was under the influence of alcohol in September 2017, when he got behind the wheel of a car to drive a 3 and 4 year old to daycare.

Police say he lost control of the vehicle, crashing into a tree. The 3 year old survived, but the 4 year old, Bryce Hurt, was killed.

On Tuesday, Judge Gallagher sentenced the children's mother, Davina Hurt, to three years probation for endangering children. Hurt pleaded guilty to the charge in November, admitting she allowed Wiley to drive her sons to school that day. She maintained it was against her will at first, but prosecutors read police testimony at her sentencing, arguing Hurt asked Wiley, "because she wanted to get some sleep."

At Wiley's sentencing, he apologized to Hurt for the loss of her son. He also apologized to the courtroom.

"Judge, I just want to say I'm sorry. I never meant for this to happen. I just pray that you have some mercy on me," he said.

Hurt also spoke in court, saying the real victim was her surviving son, who must now live without "his best friend and big brother."

"Bryce is with God. God is with me. And God is with you, Mario, so I hope that God has mercy on me, but I have faith that the judge won't," she said.

Judge Gallagher also sentenced Wiley to 180 days for the child endangering charge, and 180 days for driving under the influence of alcohol.

She ruled those sentences be served concurrently, so Wiley will serve a total of five years behind bars.

He will receive credit for the time he spent in prison since his September arrest.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.