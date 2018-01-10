Cleveland mourns the loss of the CEO of the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board

The woman who led the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Cuyahoga County has died.

Valeria Harper, of Richmond Heights, just recently took over the reigns in July of last year.

The 60-year-old worked for the board for nearly 30 years before being promoted to CEO.

Mayor Frank G. Jackson issued a statement on Harper's passing:

"I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Ms. Valeria Harper. In her 30-year tenure, most recently as chief executive officer at the Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Board, Ms. Harper was a tireless advocate for those struggling with addiction and mental health issues. Her contributions can be felt throughout Northeast Ohio and she will be missed."

Harper is survived by a daughter and numerous grandchildren.

