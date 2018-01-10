0-16 Cleveland Browns parade raises more than $17,000 for Greater Cleveland Food Bank

The 0-16 parade lasted about an hour. (Source WOIO)

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank said more than $17,000 was raised from the 0-16 Cleveland Browns parade.

Director of Communications and Special Events Karen Pozna said this equals more than 68,000 meals.

WATCH ENTIRE PARADE HERE

More than 2,500 people attended the event on Saturday.

The parade outside of FirstEnergy stadium lasted about an hour.

McNeil said more than 400 people applied to be help out with the event.

The food bank will collect the donations on Jan. 11.

